WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for the car bomb outside Dunmurry police station last night.

Homes were evacuated after a bomb exploded in a car at around midnight. Residents returned to their homes this afternoon.



The Sinn Féin man said: “Those involved represent no one, are void of support and have nothing to offer our society.

WATCH: The moment residents are asked to evacuate after a car exploded outside Dunmurry police station on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/gvF4Ew9vA5 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) April 26, 2026

“They should get off the backs of our communities who want to live in peace and continue moving forward to a better future.

“What is clear is that the overwhelming majority of the public rejects these ridiculous actions and understands they achieve nothing but disruption.”



People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the car bomb caused a lot of “confusion, uncertainty and fear in the area”.



"At a time of the week when people are supposed to be resting and relaxing, there is panic and concern. Thankfully, nobody has been seriously injured but it could have been a different story altogether with this completely reckless action."

It is distressing and disturbing to wake up to the news that a car bomb exploded outside Dunmurry police station last night. A busy area, a car bomb left outside residential housing, small businesses and any number of people out and about on a Saturday night working or… pic.twitter.com/T3LiNPfDkD — Sorcha Eastwood MP (@SorchaEastwood) April 26, 2026

PBP Councillor for the area, Michael Collins, added: "For all the deep and real problems that exist in our community, like poverty, inequality and state repression, planting car bombs to explode in a public place offers not a single shred of hope or positive change to people.



"The people of West Belfast don't want car bombs in their area – nowhere does. This must end."

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood said that it was "though the grace of God" that there were no casualties.