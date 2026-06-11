NIPSA members have held a protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in support of ethnic minority communities who have borne the brunt of racists attacks across the city in recent days.

On Tuesday evening homes were set on fire and cars set ablaze belonging to foreign nationals in North and East Belfast. There were further violent clashes with police on Wednesday evening in Newtownabbey with 16 arrests being made.

The organised attacks came in the wake of a Sudanese man being charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie in Kinnaird Avenue on Monday evening in the north of the city. Mr Ogilvie lost his left eye in the attack, and has deep cuts to his head, face and back.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News outside the RVH, Maria Morgan, deputy general secretary of NIPSA, said she was appalled by the attack in North Belfast on Monday evening. She said the tensions that have arisen across the city since Monday "have been absolutely horrific".

"It is racist and we have to call it out for what it is," she said.

"There can be no one group of people who are responsible for the actions of one individual and that is actually what is happening and it is nothing but racism.



"What we are calling for is for the communities to come together; that we protect workers; that we protect international workers; that we protect our migrant communities because without them our communities could not function.

"We are standing outside the Royal Victoria Hospital and inside the hospital we have international workers, we’ve got doctors and porters and cleaners and catering staff from all over the world and they are vital to our economy and they are vital to our community and we welcome them.



"It is the same with care homes. Without the international workers in these care homes they would probably collapse.

"So what we are saying today to our ethnic minorities and our migrant community is you are very welcome. Belfast is welcoming. Northern Ireland is a welcoming place for you all and as workers we embrace and support you and stand beside you."