A MAN has appeared in court following a violent knife attack in North Belfast on Monday night.

Hadi Alodid (30) of Duncairn Avenue appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie.

The Sudanese man is also charged with threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife in a public place.

He made no reply to the charges when they were put to him through an interpreter.

A detective told the court that at 10.30pm on Monday evening police received a report of a serious assault in the Kinnaird Avenue area.

She said they found the defendant armed with a knife at the scene before removing him from on top of the victim.

She said the victim has lost his left eye, and has deep cuts to his head, face and back.

The detective said she strongly opposed bail on the grounds that Alodid is charged with an “extremely serious offence” that has “garnered serious media attention”.

The detective said if further offences were committed they would be “serious and unpredictable in nature".

The detective also told the court there was a fear it would lead to “significant public disorder” if he was released due to “strong public feeling” about the incident.

District judge Stephen Keown said the risks were “far too great” and would be “unmanageable by any bail conditions”,

Bail was refused due to the risk of reoffending, risk of harm to the public, risk of public disorder and risk of flight.

Alodid was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court in four weeks’ time.