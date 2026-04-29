AHEAD of tomorrow's inquest verdicts into the killing of five people in the Springhill/Westrock massacre of July 1972, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly has said that the families of those who died are an inspiration to others who lost loved ones during the conflict.

The families of those who died have been fighting for the truth surrounding their loved ones murders for over half a century.

Five people were shot dead in the Springhill estate on July 9, 1972 by the British Army, including three children and a priest. They were Margaret Gargan (13); John Dougal (16); David McCafferty (14); father-of-six Patrick Butler (38); and Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), who was based at Corpus Christi Church.

An inquest into the massacre was completed in 2024 just hours before a deadline which shut down inquests in Troubles-related killings came into effect due to the British government’s controversial Legacy Act. On Thursday the families will hear the inquest verdict.

Wishing the families well, Aisling Reilly said: “For 54 years, the families of those murdered in the Springhill/Westrock massacre have fought tooth and nail for justice.

“Their courageous fight for truth has been inspirational for the many families who have suffered at the hands of the British army and other state actors.

“Tomorrow they will learn of the inquest’s verdict, and I want to send them my best wishes on behalf of Sinn Féin and the people of West Belfast.

“We will always be proud of the campaign they mounted to seek answers and hold the British state to account.”