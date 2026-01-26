POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car in North Belfast on Monday morning.

It happened at around 7.10am on the Crumlin Road.

Sergeant Lyttle said: “Following a report of the collision, officers attended the scene on the Crumlin Road and the pedestrian was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information, particularly any dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 178 of 26/01/26”

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”