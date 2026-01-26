FOOTPRINTS Women's Centre in Poleglass has announced an ambitious £1 million funding project to deliver gender-responsive climate action across Northern Ireland over the next five years.

The funding has been awarded to Footprints by the National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund, to deliver vital work tackling climate change.

The project is in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Fareshare NI, operated by Homeless Connect.

The project also is made possible with in-kind contribution from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. The Climate Conscious Communities project will implement community food and upcycling initiatives, deliver carbon literacy training, and campaign for gender-specific approaches to climate justice at government level.

Speaking of the award, Footprints' Chief Executive, Lisa Maclean, said: “Footprints has a proven record of driving innovative, scalable initiatives as evidenced through projects like our social supermarket, the model of which has been replicated in organisations across Northern Ireland.

“This invaluable funding will enhance the services provided to women in the Colin area, and through partnership working, alongside collaboration with women's centres across the north, we have the ability to educate, empower, and transform lives to a much wider and longer-term extent.

“We are incredibly grateful to National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, and non-funded partner, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful for making this vital work possible.”

Climate action is an ever-growing priority for governments, businesses, and communities. Gender-responsive climate action for women will consider the ways in which climate change impacts, such as health, food security and livelihoods, in conjunction with pre-existing and systemic inequalities disproportionately affect women.

“Women throughout history have been adversely affected through lack of inclusion in society; be it legal systems, health research and care, corporate structures and policies,” added Lisa.

"As part of this long-term project, we will be advocating for a gender-lens applied to all climate policies and frameworks so that governments consider the specific ways in which women and men are affected by climate change.”

The Climate Conscious Communities will commence work this month, kicking off with the recruitment of a new project team.