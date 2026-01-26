THE music department at St Louise’s Comprehensive College in West Belfast has got off to a pitch-perfect start in 2026, thanks to a £25,000 grant to purchase a suite of new musical instruments.

Funding from the Department for Communities Musical Instruments Programme, administered by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, has enabled the school to invest in a whole symphony of new instruments, including a digital piano, electric guitars, orchestral instruments and DJ equipment.

The instruments, which will now be loaned out to students on an annual basis, free of charge, will promote player development and broaden the diversity of instruments available to learn at the school.

Acting Principal Kelly McGahan welcomed the funding and its wider impact on the school community.

“Music is a vital part of life at St Louise’s College, and this award reflects the strength of our commitment to the arts," she said.

"The funding will enable more students to engage with music, helping to develop confidence, creativity, and teamwork while enriching the cultural life of our school.”

The Department for Communities Musical Instruments Programme is designed to increase the quality of music making. Grants are awarded across three strands, to bands, professional and non-professional performing groups, and professional musicians, to purchase new or replace old worn-out instruments, with a focus on building skills development and helping to break down financial barriers to accessing quality instruments.

The funding awarded to St Louise’s was one of 134 grants made through the programme for 2025/26, benefitting musicians practicing across a broad range of genres, including classical, jazz, contemporary and electronic music.

Fióna Ní Mhearáin, Traditional Arts Officer at the Arts Council added: “St Louise’s is a school which really places the arts at the heart of learning, recognising the many benefits that access to creativity and quality arts provision can have on students.

"This funding award will have a tremendous impact within the school’s music department, nurturing a fresh generation of musical talent and providing new opportunities for students to learn, play and perform together for many years to come. We wish them every success!”