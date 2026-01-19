AN inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe is underway.

The body of the 14-year-old was found in a storm drain in the north of the city in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Originally intended to start in November 2025, the inquest before a jury was pushed back after there were concerns that the evidence would not be finished before Christmas.

Mr Justice Rooney who is overseeing the inquest, last week issued a warning about the “risks of social media posts about the inquest”.

“The consequences of such activity could be serious, not only for the progress of the inquest, but also for any person engaged in inappropriate social media activity,” he said.