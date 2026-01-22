TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of West Belfast priest Fr Brendan McConvery.

Fr Brendan McConvery died at Kilwee Nursing Home on Tuesday, surrounded by his family.

In a post, Clonard Monastery said it was with "deep sadness" to announce Fr Brendan's death.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to Fr Brendan’s family, his friends, his confrères, and to all who loved and knew him," the statement read. "We give thanks to God for his life, his Redemptorist vocation, and his faithful service."

Fr McConvery was professed as a Redemptorist in 1965 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1974. Following postgraduate studies in Rome and Jerusalem, he had been for many years a teacher of sacred scripture at the Holy Ghost Missionary College, Dublin, and at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, where he served as Dean of the Faculty of Theology.

The Redemptorist community said they "give thanks to God for his life, his vocation and his years of faithful service, extending sincere sympathy to his family, friends and all who loved him".

Fr McConvery was the son of John and Sarah McConvery, brother of Mary McGuigan, Geraldine McAuley, Sean, Brenda Richards and Kathy Sloan, and the late Anne Cappa.

“He is deeply mourned by his large family circle, his Redemptorist confrères, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” his death notice read.

His remains will leave Clonard Monastery at 5.30pm on Thursday to arrive at Clonard Church for 5.45pm.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.