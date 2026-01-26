THE community of St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School in Glengormley have come together to celebrate a significant milestone in the school's long and distinguished history.

The school marked its 125th anniversary with a commemorative exhibition attended by former colleagues, past pupils, families and longstanding friends of the school.

Principal Matthew O'Brien said: "The evening offered a heartfelt opportunity for attendees to reconnect and reminisce, reflecting on the many decades of dedication, growth, and shared endeavour that have shaped St Mary’s on the Hill PS since its founding.

"Conversations among retired staff, alumni and community members created an atmosphere filled with nostalgia and gratitude, highlighting the enduring relationships that continue to define the school’s character.

"A central feature of the celebration was the outstanding contribution of the children who presented throughout the evening. Their confident delivery, thoughtful insights, and exemplary conduct were widely praised, offering a clear reflection of the school’s ongoing commitment to excellence. Through guided tours, spoken presentations and interactive displays, the pupils brought the school’s rich history to life and provided a vivid connection between past and present.

"Visitors were welcomed to explore the exhibition showcasing archival photographs, historical documents, and treasured artefacts. Together, these displays charted the school’s evolution over 125 years, illustrating both its deep-rooted heritage and the many developments that have shaped its educational journey.

"The event served not only as a celebration of the past but also as an opportunity to acknowledge the countless individuals—teachers, pupils, governors, and supporters—whose contributions have enabled St Mary’s on the Hill PS to thrive across generations.

"The anniversary stands as a testament to the school’s resilience, its enduring values, and its strong sense of community.

"As the evening drew to a close, there was a shared appreciation for the significance of the milestone and the opportunity to honour the school’s legacy.

"The exhibition will be remembered as a meaningful occasion, marking an important chapter in the ongoing story of St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School."