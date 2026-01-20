FIRST Minister Michelle O'Neill has welcomed confirmation that demolition work on Casement Park will begin next week.

This morning residents living near the GAA stadium in Andersonstown received letters informing them that work will recommence next Monday.

Planning permission for a 38,000 all-seater stadium was quashed by the courts in 2014, while the new 34,500 capacity design has been dogged by rising costs.

The letter states: "From week commencing 26th January, our project partners Heron Bros Ltd will take possession of the site to recommence the enabling works for the stadium redevelopment, as previously approved by the statutory authorities.

"Initial works will involve site preparations, followed by site clearance and the demolition of existing structures within the stadium’s boundary, including the old stand. The enabling works are anticipated to continue for approximately 12 weeks.

"In compliance with condition 10 of the project’s planning permission, works will take place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am and 1pm on Saturday. To ensure the local community remains informed, regular updates on progress will be provided through our website and social media channels with contact details available below."

Michelle O'Neill welcomed the development, adding that building a new Casement Park stadium "is a key Executive priority".

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey also welcomed the news.

“Rebuilding Casement Park is a key Sinn Féin priority and a flagship project of the Executive.

Casement Park

"Today’s notification by Ulster GAA that preliminary works will begin next week represents a positive milestone in that journey to see Casement Park restored as a top-class sporting and community facility.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work closely with the GAA and all stakeholders to ensure the delivery of Casement, which will bring long-term benefits for our community, local clubs, and businesses.

"Now is the time for everyone to come together and play their part, so that a new generation of young Gaels can once again experience Casement Park with pride, excitement and optimism for the future.”

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said people from across West Belfast will be relieved to see work finally getting underway at Casement Park.

"It has taken far too long to reach this point and the local community and the GAA have been given repeated assurances in the past that failed to materialise. We cannot afford for that to happen again.

“A completed Casement Park has the potential to transform this area. It would provide a permanent home for the GAA in Ulster and deliver much-needed investment into a community that has waited years for progress. A major sporting and events venue in the heart of West Belfast would support local shops, hospitality and jobs, while finally ending the injustice of Gaels being unable to play in their own stadium.

“The First Minister has said Casement will be delivered. Now is the time to match those words with action. We have already lost the opportunity of hosting the Euros and the benefits that would have brought. What’s needed now is political agreement, secured funding and a clear, credible timeline to get Casement built.”

In a statement Ulster GAA said the sporting organisation "is looking forward to enabling works recommencing at Casement Park from next week".

"This is an important next step in the project and will include site clearance and the demolition of existing structures within the site boundary, including the old stand.

"We have written to local residents and updated the local voluntary, business and community organisations on our plans.

"As the project progresses, we move closer to delivering our provincial stadium that will provide lasting sporting, social, and economic benefits for West Belfast and all of Ulster."

Earlier this month we reported that Ulster GAA confirmed that 2026 would be the year when they will "finally be entering the delivery phase of the Casement Park project'.