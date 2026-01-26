IRISH language rappers Kneecap has been announced as the headline act for the AVA Festival in Belfast.

AVA Belfast returns for its 12th year to Titanic Slipways on May 29 and 30.

Organisers said this year's line-up will be led by Kneecap, whose incendiary live shows fuse Irish-language lyricism with punk attitude and political bite, the line-up also features Irish dance floor heavyweight Kettama, delivering high-impact techno and house rooted in rave culture.

Sarah McBriar, Founder and Creative Director of AVA Festival said: “As AVA Festival enters its twelfth year in 2026, it continues to be shaped by a long-standing commitment to platforming creativity, nurturing innovation, and celebrating artistry across music and culture.

"For over a decade, AVA has been a safe and inclusive space where new ideas take form and emerging voices find their moment — from landmark live performances on home ground to artists stepping into global recognition.

"Our role as a festival is to curate, reflect culture and bring forward raw and undeniable artistic talent and to create a shared space and freedom for an audience to explore, engage and emotionally connect with a wide range of sounds and genres.

"We programme artists, not because everyone will agree with them, but because their work resonates and reflects their lived experience. That has always been the role of art; and that spirit remains at the core of this year’s programme: a forward-looking, boundary-pushing gathering rooted in music and culture.

“We’re delighted to announce our first 50 acts for AVA Belfast 2026. With 75 per cent of the line-up built around artists from Ireland and the UK, we are really proud to continue to be supporting and platforming local talent, as well as bringing in 12 debut performances to Belfast."

Emmett Costello, Senior Curator of AVA Festival added: "This year we’ve carefully curated a programme spanning multiple genres including both Kneecap and Kettama’s return to Belfast for headline performances, Blawan’s mind bending new live show, the Belfast debut’s of Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew and Japanese multi-instrumentalist Takuya Nakamura, as well as key sets from local heroes Calibre, Cromby, Or:la, Holly Lester, Huartan plus many more.”

Pre-sale weekend tickets go on sale via Resident Advisor at 10am on Thursday (January 29).

General release tickets will follow at 10am on Friday (January 30).