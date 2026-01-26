THERE are currently no plans for schools to close on Tuesday due to Storm Chandra.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds.

There is an amber warning for wind on Tuesday from 5am until 9pm and a rain warning will come into effect at midnight, which could lead to flooding.

In a statement on Monday, the Education Authority said:" Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for NI tomorrow and the potential impacts on schools are being kept under review.

"The situation has been discussed with the Department and Minister and there are no current plans to issue general school closure notices.

"School leaders are asked to monitor and assess the weather warnings and conditions in their areas and to take local decisions if required.

"School transport services will operate but may be subject to disruption due to high winds and the risk of flooding. In line with PSNI advice, contingency plans are being finalised to avoid coastal roads where possible.

"Parents should be aware of the potential for disruption to school transport tomorrow as, in some cases, they may have to make their own transport arrangements for their children."

All Belfast Met campuses however will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather, with classes moved online.