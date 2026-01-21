The first person to sail around the world without stopping returned to the city of his grandmother this week to urge Belfast to host the Clipper Round the World Race in 2028.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who boasts a granny born in Derriaghy and a granda from Coleraine, made history with his epic voyage in 1969 and went on to be an advocate for sailing and water sports as tools of personal development and civic regeneration.

STORMONT VISIT: Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald was briefed on the Clipper plan by Sir Robin Knox Johnston and William Ward of Clipper Ventures

The 86-year-old travelled direct from the Düsseldorf Boat Show on Monday to Belfast for meetings with government and business leaders to seek their support for Belfast's ambitious bid for the 12-boat race which uniquely features amateur crews under the tutelage of a professional skipper.

His first stop was at the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre where he meet LORAG 'skipper' Gerard Rice who is the driving force behind the mammoth annual Féile na hAbhann which brings thousands to the riverside at the Lower Ormeau and provides water activities for 1,000 people - the majority of whom have never been on the Lagan.

After walking the river pathway and viewing the planned £3m Lock House wellbeing centre, the Clipper co-founder saw huge potential for more activity on the Lagan.

"Meeting Gerard was a powerful reminder of how closely the river is woven into the lives of local communities," he told the South Belfast News.

"The Clipper Race has a real opportunity to inspire and open doors for working-class communities along the Lagan. That connection between people, place and possibility is what this race is all about.”

ON BOARD: The Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly welcomes Sir Robin Knox Johnston and William Ward to City Hall

William Ward, CEO of Clipper Ventures which oversees the eleven-month race, said Belfast's involvement in the race would build on the success of the race when it visited Derry as a host port (three times in total, starting in 2012- on the invitation of Martin McGuinness.

“Belfast has an extraordinary maritime heritage and a real sense of pride in its waterfront," he said. "As a host port, it offers the perfect blend of history, community and ambition, making it an inspiring place for the Clipper Race to visit. The welcome and enthusiasm here speak for themselves.”

During their visit the Clipper team also met with Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly and, at Stormont, with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

If Belfast's Clipper bid was to be successful, the 12 competing yachts would arrive in Belfast for a 12-day stopover - linked to a maritime festival - in July 2028 before returning in the summer of 2030.

A five-part series on the Clipper Round the World Race, 'No Going Back', is screening on Amazon Prime - click link to trailer above.