Féile na hAbhann goes swimmingly as crowds flock to riverside fest

With, for once, the weather playing ball, the annual Féile na hAbhann — along the Lagan from the Shaftesbury Recreation Centre to the AllState hq — enjoyed record crowds.

Spearheaded by LORAG and the Market Development Association, the fifth féile included a host of family activities on the river walkway and at the Gasworks site.

Féile co-founder Gerard Rice said the turnout was a tribute to the hard work and vision of local artists and community workers who see the Féile as complementing the recent work of creating a purpose-built men's shed and planting an expansive community garden. "The next step is the opening of the Lock Keeper's house and I'm happy to say that is well on track," he said, adding: "We're particularly pleased this year at the huge turnout of newcomer communities who were very well represented among the food vendors, music performers and attendees. Féile sends out the message that we are building a South Belfast for all."

Among attractions were an Arts, Culture and Music Zone, a Myths and Legends Zone and a Nature Zone. In collaboration with TradFest and An Droichead, complementing myriad stalls and performances was a main stage for trad and folk acts.

Cllr Natasha Brennan praised the Belfast City Council team who helped ensure the event went off without a hitch. She said she was delighted to see "Féile na hAbhann's flagship event go from strength to strength".

"The celebration of culture here really showcases the best of South and East Belfast," she added. "It's a fantastic trail of themed zones with something for everyone. And, thankfully, today the weather really added that extra touch of magic"

The South Belfast representative said she hoped government bodies took note of how Féile na hAbhann "shows the potential for regenerating and reimaging this part of the River Lagan and the communities that surround it."