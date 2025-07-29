Previously unseen photos of Martin McGuinness attacking British troops appear in new book

UNEARTHED: Martin McGuinness preparing for an attack on British troops in 1971 Our Martin by Jim McVeigh

PREVIOUSLY unseen photos of the late Derry republican Martin McGuinness preparing an ambush and firing on British troops feature in a new book about his life.

The book, 'Our Martin' by lifelong republican Jim 'Flash' McVeigh, will be launched in Belfast on Saturday at 1pm at St Mary's University College.

The 144-page book contains 150 black and white photos, including some never been before seen.

They include three images of IRA leader Martin McGuinness taking part in an attack on British troops in Derry in 1971.

A teenage Martin McGuinness joined the IRA in the autumn of 1969. He was motivated to join by events in the city and beyond as the drive for civil rights reached a crescendo.

When the IRA split happened in 1969, Martin joined the new Provisional IRA and quickly climbed through the ranks in his native city.

He went on to become one of the foremost political leaders of his generation, bringing republicans with him on the path away from conflict and winning new friends across the spectrum through his renowned charisma and affability.

After ten years as deputy First Minister, he resigned in January 2017 in protest over the DUP Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

A short time later he announced that he would not be standing for re-election in the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly election due to ill health. He retired from politics shortly before his death on March 21, 2017, aged 66.

• See Thursday's paper for interview with 'Our Martin' author Jim McVeigh.