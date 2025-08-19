Mo Chara's London court appearance tomorrow branded 'a carnival of distraction'

BACK IN COURT: Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara) arrives at court in London back in June Photo: PA Media

AHEAD of Mo Chara's court appearance in London tomorrow, Kneecap have called on supporters to rally outside Westminster Magistrates Court.

Back in June hundreds of Kneecap fans turned up outside the same court in London in support of the band's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

Liam, who uses the stage name 'Mo Chara', appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to face a terrorism charge. The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

In a statement today, the band called Mo Chara's court appearance "a carnival of distraction".

"Since his last court appearance Israel has murdered another 9,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women. Over 1,000 murdered whilst queuing for aid, starved due to their siege, whilst pitiful amounts of aid delivered by a sham agency controlled by Israel.

"Young children gunned down by snipers as they scramble for a bag of flour. Whole families, from babies to grandparents, murdered as they huddled in makeshift tents. The IOF have since moved through Gaza turning what's left of homes, schools and hospitals to literal dust. Evil beyond any f**king words.

Huge thanks to all organisations, artists and individuals who've organised solidarity events. 💚🤍🧡 pic.twitter.com/vO4sMJpVRO — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) August 19, 2025

"As the British state arms and supports these war crimes they'll have Mo Chara in court in London tomorrow to try to label him a terrorist..... Come down and show your support/solidarity outside the court.

"If you're in Ireland make your way to Connolly Books in Temple Bar. British courts have long charged people from the North of Ireland with "terrorism" for crimes never committed. We will fight them. We will win. Free Palestine. Free the Six Counties. Tiocfaidh ár lá."