Hundreds turn out in support of Kneecap's Mo Chara as he is released on bail

HUNDREDS of Kneecap fans turned up outside a court in London this morning in support of the band's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

Liam, who uses the stage name 'Mo Chara', appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to face a terrorism charge. The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

The band said earlier that they will "vehemently defend" themselves.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), and J J Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) arrived to a scrum of hundreds of their supporters who cheered as their vehicle pulled up outside the court.

Wearing 'Free Mo Chara' T-shirts as they arrived, the trio smiled and gave thumbs up to hundreds of supporters as they entered the building.

As proceedings got underway, Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court that the case was not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh's support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

He said Ó hAnnaidh is "well within his rights" to express his support and solidarity for Palestinians.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring has set the next hearing for August 20 when legal argument will be dealt with. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail. He received a round of applause outside the courtroom after the short hearing.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, North Belfast MP John Finucane and West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll were in London to support the rappers.

Paul Maskey said: “Kneecap’s courage in calling out Israel’s genocide in Palestine, despite the full weight of the western establishment against them, deserves recognition and support. They are on the right side of history.”

Gerry Carroll said: “These trumped-up, politically motivated charges against Mo Chara represent a dangerous escalation of the criminalisation of the Palestine Solidarity movement”.