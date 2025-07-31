FÉILE 25: WATCH – Travellers tell their stories during unique event at St James' Farm

A UNIQUE project detailing the traditions of the Traveller community in Ireland has debuted at Féile an Phobail for the first time.

The Traveller Outreach Project, in conjunction with Community Restorative Justice (CRJ), was hosted by St James’ Farm on Thursday.

The event was organised as an opportunity to talk, listen, learn, cook and understand the traditions and lives of the Traveller community.

Having received a warm welcome from the local St James' community, the local Traveller community took time to tell their stories and listens to stories from others.

Ann-Marie McKee, from the CRJ Traveller Project said: "The community in St James' came out and gave us such a warm welcome. The Travellers are really enjoying telling their stories to people. There has been a real buzz about the place.

"The event is all about educating people about the Travelling community. For too long, there has been too much negativity around them. Being part of Féile an Phobail is fantastic. The CRJ Traveller project has come so far and this will only help us get our message out there."

Nell McDonagh from Meath Traveller Workshops added: "The CRJ Traveller Project is such a wonderful initiative. Only by sharing our stories and publicising our culture and heritage will we break down barriers in a positive and meaningful way.

Fiadh Walsh playing with the stove and teapot

"We are here today to celebrate respect and diversity. I am probably one of the longest serving Travellers in the country and I really appreciate events like this to meet people and share stories with others.

"There is no one better to tell a story about a Traveller than a Traveller themselves.

"To be involved with the Féile programme is just wonderful. Féile is all about celebrating culture and diversity too, just like our project."

The CRJ Traveller Project will be back on Friday at 11am, this time hosted by Springvale Training Centre on the Springfield Road.