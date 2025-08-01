FÉILE 25: Martin McGuinness book gives an intimate insight into the life of the senior republican

LAUNCH: Jim McVeigh with the book Our Martin which will be launched in Belfast on Saturday

A NEW book on Martin McGuinness gives a more intimate account of the life of late senior republican, its author says.

'Our Martin' is written by Jim 'Flash' McVeigh and features 150 black and white photos from Martin McGuinness' life, many not seen before.

Written with the co-operation of Martin's family and many of his closest friends and comrades, the book gives a deeper insight into the man himself, his early IRA activities, his family life and his role in the peace process.

Jim, who served two terms of imprisonment during the conflict, recalled his first meeting with Martin.

"I first met Martin in the H-Blocks during the early stages of the peace process," he said.

"Martin and a couple of the other Sinn Féin leadership were allowed into the prison in around 1997 and were allowed into the H-Blocks. They went to Maghaberry to brief the women prisoners, and then they came to the H-Blocks to brief us on the on the developing peace process at the time.

"Then, of course, when I got out, I became involved in Sinn Féin and got to know him better then.

"He was a very warm individual, very down to earth. He was a listener. He had that sort of natural charm about him. He liked people. He liked to talk to people. There are some people who worked with him who said he liked to talk to people too much and no matter where they went, if someone wanted to speak to him, he took the time, found the time to chat with them but that was the type of character he was."

The idea of a more intimate and personal account of Martin's life was the desire of his wife Bernie, and Jim said he was honoured to have been given the task.

"Martin's wife Bernie suggested that she would love to have seen a more intimate, personal book about Martin," he continued.

"Now obviously, as we all know, there's been lots of stuff written about Martin, most of it very negative and critical, most of it based upon gossip and briefings by people from the British security services or former Special Branch.

"On the back of that Gerry Adams asked me would I write the book and I was happy to be associated with Martin. I had the opportunity to speak to Bernie, speak to the family, speak to his two sons and two daughters, some of his closest friends and people like Gerry and others and for the first time have their memories and recollections and their insights into the type of character he was and how he was as a friend and a comrade.

"There are 150 photographs in the book, many of them have never been really seen by the public before. Even for that alone, I think people will be pleasantly surprised and see a side they have never seen before," he added.

"The family have opened their door to me and let me have access to their family albums and a lot of that stuff is in there.

"I interviewed many of his closest friends, many of his closest comrades as well and of course, like any book, I did a lot of research and background research just on the political context.

"For me, it was just interesting to be reminded of just how rotten the State was here in the late 1960s and and just how bad the social and economic conditions of the time were, not just in Derry but for Catholics across the State.

"There is a real human side of Martin reflected in the book. I would like people to see the human and personal story of his life. There is a love story between him and his wife Bernie, who were teenage sweethearts all through that period and right up to the end."

Jim is hoping the book will be an education for many people, including young and old republicans and those who are not republican.

"For young republicans and nationalists it does deal with the conflict and the history of the conflict, the background of the conflict, how and why the conflict endured for so long.

"I think there is probably two generations of republicans and nationalists who don't know a great deal about that period. In the 1960s, we effectively lived in a religious apartheid State. I think it will be an educational read for many people.

"Saturday will be a special occasion for the Belfast launch, taking place during Féile an Phobail. Martin's family will be up for it. The first launch in Derry last week drew a huge turnout and interest."

'Our Martin' by Jim McVeigh will be launched on Saturday, August 2 at 1pm in St Mary's University College.

The book launch will feature a panel discussion with Martina Anderson, Mitchel McLaughlin, Gerry Adams and others, chaired by Jim McVeigh.

The book is available to purchase in Waterstones and An Fhuiseog bookshop on the Falls Road (RRP: £24.99).

All proceeds to the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation.