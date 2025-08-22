Twinbrook murder victim named locally as Shane Lowry

THE man who died after being stabbed in Twinbrook on Thursday evening has been named locally as Shane Lowry.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene last night. Police have launched a murder investigation and remain at the scene today.

Police received a report at around 8.15pm on Thursday evening that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A death notice for Mr Lowry said he died suddenly.

"Beloved son of Breda and Marty. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends,” the notice read. "Funeral arrangements to follow. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said the incident was tragic and offered his condolences to the family of the dead man.

“There is a great deal of shock and sadness in our community this morning at this news," he said.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “This is a shocking incident where a man has lost his life and the local community has been left reeling. My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased and everyone who has been affected by this incident."