Gerry Kelly hits out 'unnecessary force' used against four youths in North Belfast

USE OF FORCE: One of the youths has his hands in the air before being dragged to the ground

NORTH Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly has hit out at the PSNI for using “unnecessary force” when arresting four youths from a car on Clifton Street.



The incident on Wednesday evening was captured on video and shows police forcibly manhandling the young people from the vehicle. The video shows one of the youths with his hands in the air as he is dragged to the ground by officers.

Sinn Féin’s policing spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, an Armed Response Unit of the PSNI arrested four young people aged 17-20. I have spoken to parents and two of the brothers from Ardoyne, who have shown me their injuries.

“The only item found in the car was a white water pistol. I agree with the family that this was an unnecessary use of force as the young people were cooperating, as can be seen in the video.

“The family have said that they will be pursuing a complaint with the Police Ombudsman’s office. I will continue to work with the family throughout this process.”