IFA to 'work closely' with NI fans after anti-Palestine chants

CHANTS: Northern Ireland fans outside a bar in Cologne as a pro-Palestine march passes by

THE Irish Football Association say they will continue to work with supporters' clubs and police after an abusive chant from Northern Ireland fans towards a pro-Palestine march.

​Footage appeared on social media showing a group of fans outside a bar at the weekend ahead of Sunday's game in Cologne against Germany.

As a pro-Palestine march passed by, fans outside the bar chanted "You can stick your Palestine up your hole."

Northern Ireland fans in Cologne, Germany when a Palestine rally passes by.



“YOU CAN STICK YOUR PALESTINE UP YOUR HOLE!” 👊 pic.twitter.com/1Dn5SsBnaK — Rangers FC & Linfield FC (@bluesbrothers86) September 6, 2025

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker said: "Northern Ireland fans singing from a bar as a peaceful march passed them by is utterly depressing.

"There is no justification for this thuggish behaviour, absolutely shameful."

When asked about the fans' behaviour an Irish FA spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs and the police to encourage fans to uphold a respectful, inclusive environment and ethos at both home and away fixtures.

“Our new campaign, ‘Our Reputation is Shaped by Every Voice’, reflects our ongoing commitment to these values, which we will continue to endorse going forward.”