Senior Championship Round-Up: Johnnies, Rossa and Lámh's with important wins but St Gall's falter late on

LATE COMEBACK: Rossa had to comeback late on to secure a quarter-final spot in the Senior Championship

THE final round of fixtures were played out this weekend in the Antrim Senior Football Championship as sides learned their fates ahead of the knockout stages in a fortnight's time.

Knockout football was not the only carrot that dangled in front of the teams involved but the avoidance of relegation for sides who had already seen their chance of progression ended ahead of the final group games.

RELIEF: St Paul's avoid the dreaded relegation play-off with victory over Ahoghill

Group A



Dunloy 2-13

Cargin 1-21



A game which was rightly dubbed the 'game of the weekend' saw the pair battle it out as the holders faced the form side of the championship at Dunsilly on Saturday evening, knowing the winner would face a preferable tie in the quarter-final stages.

It was far from the best of Sean Elliot's games for Dunloy but he did kickstart their scoring in the second period, but Cargin shot-stopper John McNabb truly stole the show as his deadly shooting ability from range proved decisive as Cargin look hell bent on repeating their winning for a fourth year in a row.

Both sides will be content knowing they had blitzed the other two in Group A to already clinch a quarter-final spot.



SURVIVAL: The Johnnies secured their spot for yet another topflight campaign



St John's 1-19

Tír na nÓg 2-10

The Johnnies earned a much-needed victory on Saturday evening as they stemmed a Randalstown comeback and held strong in the breezy conditions and used their famous championship know-how to avoid defeat in Ballymena and survive yet another season in the top-flight.

The sides were left level with just moments remaining with the Randalstown side looking set for an impressive comeback as they diminished the Corrigan Park side's four-point lead but a two-pointer from Ciaran O'Neill and Ryan McNulty's controversial effort put daylight between the sides.

For Tír na nÓg they face the dreaded relegation play-off but the Johnnies will breath a sigh of relief after a poor football campaign but in both the league and championship they live to fight another day.

Final Group Standings:

1 - Cargin - 6pts

2 - Dunloy - 4pts

3 - St John's - 2pts

4 - Tír na nÓg - 0pts

Group B



Rossa 1-17

Glenravel 4-6



The Jeremiahs have earned a quarter-final spot after they clinched a two-point victory over Glenravel when the pair met at Cargin on Saturday afternoon in the final group game of Group B.

The weather was truly the opposite of what you'd expect for an August championship game as the wet and windy conditions certainly played a bigger part than expected. Rossa managed to come back from a hefty deficit of seven as Glenravel looked set to cause a huge upset in their bid to avoid the relegation play-off.

Morgan and McEnhill were on song for Rossa late on as their scores proved pivotal as they regained control of the tie after an early half blitz which saw four goals hit the net for Glenravel.

Rossa maintained their lead in the second half and managed to keep the scoreboard ticking as they edged the tie by two scores as the final whistle blew in North Antrim.

Portglenone 6-16

St James' 1-7



A side who look determined to write the wrongs of last season – that is exactly what Portglenone are offering in this season's championship having tallied 91 scores across three games in the group stage.

Portglenone put St James' to the sword with an emphatic victory on Saturday afternoon and secured their first placed finish in Group B as they look to go one step further in this season's championship.

They have set up a tasty quarter-final clash with St Gall's in a few weeks' time as the knockout rounds kick-off.

Final Group Standings:

1 - Portglenone 6pts

2 - Rossa 4pts

3 - Glenravel 2pts

4 - St James' 0pts



Group C

Ballymena 1-9

Lámh Dhearg 4-18



The Lámh's finished their championship campaign on a high note as they blitzed a much changed Ballymena outfit at Páirc Naomh Éanna on Sunday afternoon to help stray away from the dreaded relegation play-off and doom their opponents Ballymena.

Far from a dead rubber in this group, but after the pair suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of St Gall's and Creggan this left only one route for the sides in Glengormley – avoid the drop at all costs.

A strong performance gives the Hannahstown outfit hope for next year as they will look to re-group, but as for Ballymena their first season in the top flight is a mixed bag as just over a month ago they were seconds from levelling the Division One league final, but now face a relegation play-off for survival.

BIG CLASH: St Gall's suffered a late Creggan comeback on Sunday afternoon

St Gall's 1-11

Creggan 0-16



A championship rivalry for the ages has another volume etched in its history as Creggan faced off St Gall's in yet another huge championship fixture in Antrim's senior competition.

It was the South Antrim men who would come from behind to clinch a victory which saw the two best from Group C battle it out in Dunsilly on Sunday afternoon.

The Milltown men would live to rue a Conor Burke black card in the closing stages after they controlled large portions of the game but when the midfielder was giving his marching orders Creggan ramped up the pressure.

A brace of two-pointers from Conor Small and late points from Joe McAteer and Matty Rodgers saw the Derry borderers snatch victory from the jaws of defeat to set up a far more favourable quarter-final tie with Rossa.

St Gall's will lick their wounds but have been a stand-out so far in this campaign earning their first knockout appearance for half a decade, and will be no slouches when they take on Portglenone.

Final Group Standings:

1 - Creggan 6pts

2 - St Gall's 4pts

3 - Lamh Dhearg

4 - All Saints Ballymena

Group D

St Brigid's 1-25

St Mary's Aghagallon 3-9

The Biddies delivered a commanding performance to defeat Aghagallon in a thrilling clash at Creggan Park on Saturday evening as the Musgrave Park outfit made it three wins out of three to remain unbeaten so far.

The South Belfast side showed an early dominance and despite two late goals from Aghagallon the first half from St Brigid's proved decisive and strong performances from Conor King, Joe Finnegan and Ronan Boyle were imperative as the Biddies stormed to victory.

Both sides have earned a top two finish as Aghagallon's score difference of plus two was pivotal in clinching a quarter-final spot for the underdogs in Group C.

TOP OF THE POPS: The Biddies remained invincible in Group D

Ahoghill 3-3

St Paul's 2-20

St Paul's enjoyed a thumping victory over Ahoghill as they earned themselves their first Senior Championship victory in over a decade as they defeated the North Antrim side in Glenavy on Saturday evening.

Ciarán Ó Dufaigh led the way for St Paul’s as he top-scored with eight points for the Shaws Road men whilst brothers Caoimhin and Conall Duffy were on song as they struck nine scores between them.

St Paul's proved too strong for the already relegated Ahoghill and look set to avoid any fear of the relegation play-off after victory in Glenavy.

Final Group Standings

1 - St Brigid's 6pts

2 - St Mary's Aghagallon 2pts (score difference)

3 - St Paul's 2pts

4 - Ahoghill 2pts