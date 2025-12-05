THE Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have both discovered their potential World Cup opponents in next summer's tournament after the draw took place in Washington DC on Friday evening.

Next summer's competition will see 48 teams from across the globe compete for eternal glory with Canada, Mexico and the United States playing as host nations for the first time with the opening game kicking-off on June 11th 2026.

Friday evening's draw was a long-drawn event which took a run time of close to two hours before those involved in March's European play-off route found out their potential fate ahead of next summer's blockbuster tournament.

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand was the designated host of the 2026 draw as President Gianni Infantino began proceedings by awarding President Donald Trump with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. Yes, this really happened!

Twelve groups were then drawn with the three host nations being automatically placed into the first three pots – these being Mexico, Canada and of course the United States.

The long-awaited draw began with American sports stars Shaquille O'Neal and Tom Brady participating in the ball opening from Pot's One to Four in order to finalise the groups.

Prior to the draw the ruling stated that Europe was the only confederation which could see two countries in a single group of four.

As the draw began Irish fans across the island both held their breath whilst they awaited the placing of 'European Play-Off Winner D' (incl Ireland) and 'European Play-Off Winner A' (incl Northern Ireland) their fate was eventually known.

Group A would be the potential recipient of the Republic – the group which included joint hosts Mexico, 2010 hosts South Africa, and Korea Republic (South Korea).

Group B would be the potential recipient of Northern Ireland – this group included the other co-hosts Canada, eternal World Cup entrants Switzerland and 2022 hosts Qatar.

Other groups of interest would see Scotland get a tough draw with the record winner's Brazil, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and minnows Haiti in Group C; meanwhile England would sit top seed in Group L with Croatia, Panama and Ghana as their opponents.

Trump received the 'FIFA Peace Prize' Award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Now before we get too carried away with the final draw results, a reminder that the draws are provisional with both the Republic of Ireland and NI set to face their play-off semi-finals in March 2026 with Michael O'Neill's side facing the mighty task away to Italy where the four-time World Cup winners await. The winner will then face either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Wales from the semi-final.

Whilst, Ireland face a lesser challenge in theory – but nonetheless a tough opponent in the form of Czechia when they travel to Prague in March – should the Boys in Green prevail, they earn themselves a home tie against either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Michael O'Neill's side got themselves a shot at the play-off route despite finishing third in the group.

Troy Parrott's heroics last month earned Ireland a play-off spot

Last month saw Ireland earn themselves a spot in the 2026 World Cup play-off route in the most unlikely of fashions after Troy Parrott's delightful double in Dublin was enough to see off European royalty in the form of Portugal in the same game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo sent-off in his farewell qualifying campaign.

Three days after an historic night in Dublin Ireland were tasked with a tall order – defeating a strong Hungary side in Budapest to clinch themselves second spot. Up stepped Troy Parrott once more and with a hat-trick on the night – including a 96th minute winner, – which sent the Irish faithful into pandemonium across the country and worldwide. Irish hope were restored by the Boys in Green hopeful for a first World Cup appearance in over 24 years.

The big test will be in March when Ireland face the trip to Prague where they will have a strong away following when they go to battle Czechia for a chance at a spot in the final. Should Ireland overcome their semi-final opponents, then it will be a home tie against either Denmark or North Macedonia and if they can win that their spot in World Cup Group A will be cemented.

Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will look to the spring as Ireland's hopes of World Cup glory remain in the balance.