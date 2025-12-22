SEVEN grassroots community groups across North and West Belfast have been awarded funding in the second round of this year’s Belfast Harbour Community Awards.

Alongside nine other organisations from across the North they will share a total of £63,000 to support projects that strengthen community wellbeing and promote skills development.

Now in its fifth year, the Community Awards provides up to £5,000 in individual grants to help deliver programmes designed to drive social change and strengthen communities across the region.

From improving mental health and tackling social isolation to promoting inclusion and equipping individuals with essential life and employability skills, this year’s successful applicants cover a wide range of community-focused projects.

In West Belfast the funding will support, among other projects, a community farm-based project; an intergenerational storytelling programme; boxing sessions to promote wellbeing; and a community safety and development programme to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile in North Belfast the funding will support programmes to improve older men’s fitness and mental wellbeing through boxing; enhance youth coaching capacity to develop young football talent; and a sports coaching course for parents to strengthen club sustainability.

This latest round of funding follows £50,000 which was distributed through the first round earlier in the year, bringing Belfast Harbour’s total Community Awards contribution for 2025 to over £100,000.

Altogether since 2021 more than £450,000 has been distributed through the Community Awards to almost 150 community and grassroots groups. This investment has sustained projects ranging from youth development and wellbeing initiatives to environmental and skills-based programmes, each helping communities grow in confidence, capacity, and cohesion.

Jenni Barkley, Commun-ications and Community Engagement Manager at Belfast Harbour, said: “Behind every award is a story of local impact, of people coming together to help make their communities stronger and more resilient; creating connection, and opportunities where they are needed most.

“The range of funded projects reflects the diversity and vitality of the region’s community sector. From arts and culture to sport, wellbeing, and employability, these groups play a vital role in bringing people together and helping communities across NI thrive.

“Whether it’s supporting mental health and inclusion, developing employability skills, or encouraging collaboration across communities, each project is helping to build a stronger region and we are very proud to invest in the organisations that make such a big difference to people’s lives daily.”

List of the seven grassroots/community organisations receiving funding in North and West Belfast:

St James Swifts FC – West Belfast:

The club will partner with St James’ Community Farm to deliver a five-month community engagement and skills programme. Weekly sessions will focus on animal care, tending vegetables for community use, and operating the farm’s can-recycling scheme. Participants will also take part in monthly workshops on environmental sustainability, teamwork, and healthy living.

Armstrong Storytelling Trust – West Belfast:

Intergenerational storytelling sessions linking St Mary’s Primary School pupils with residents of Cullingtree Meadows sheltered housing, to bring children and older people together, fostering empathy, understanding and meaningful community connections

Shankill United Football Club – West Belfast:

Community safety and development project to tackle anti-social behaviour and promote positive physical activity among teenagers, as well as addressing mental health awareness, bullying and online safety, drugs and alcohol awareness, mindfulness and resilience, and building positive friendships.

Cairnlodge Amateur Boxing Club – North/West Belfast:

The Fit for the Future Community Boxing Development project will expand access to affordable, structured boxing training for young people and adults by improving equipment provision and coaching capacity.

Glengormley ABC – North Belfast/Newtownabbey:

The Older Men’s Boxing and Wellbeing Programme provides a safe, supportive space to encourage physical activity, improve mental health, and reduce social isolation.

St Mary’s Football Club – North Belfast/Newtownabbey:

Coach education programme aimed at enhancing the skills and qualifications of youth coaching team. The upskilling of volunteer coaches will directly benefit over 400 young players through improved training, mentoring, and personal development opportunities.

Ardoyne Kickhams GAC – North Belfast:

Qualified Coach Training programme for the parents of young players to strengthen the club’s coaching base and ensure sustainable growth across its teams, fostering stronger links between families and the club, while addressing the increasing demand for volunteer support.