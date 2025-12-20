SHOTS have been fired into a house in North Belfast.

Police say that four shots were fired at a property in the Woodvale Avenue area at around 9.20pm on Friday evening.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson: "The shots were fired through a window at the front of the property. Damage was caused but thankfully, those present in the property at the time were uninjured.

"We're working to establish a motive for this attack and are asking anyone who may have information, or relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1594 19/12/25."

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org