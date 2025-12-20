A WEST Belfast student has won a prestigious award for her business idea through Queen’s Student Union.

Grace McShane (23) from Clonard is in her final year of studying a Masters in Mechanical Engineering.

After submitting her proposal based on trying to help diabetics, Grace won 'Most Innovative idea' at the prestigious What's The Big Idea? awards, run by Queen's Students Union.

This week she was presented with her award and £1,000 in prize money.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum, Debbie explained: "Grace is doing her Masters and one of the modules is Professional Studies.

"As part of it, she had to come up with developing an idea and putting it forward.

"I am diabetic and Grace knows what I have to do when travelling and what I have to bring with me.

"She came with the idea of a small self-cooling box to store insulin. Her lecturer loved the idea and put it forward for the QUB Students Union competition.

"She didn't really think anything of it but got an email to say she had won Best Innovative idea. The ceremony was last Tuesday and it was a fantastic day.

"We are all so proud of her. It means so much to her. Everyone has been saying she needs to go on Dragon's Den!"