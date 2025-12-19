A MEETING was held at Woodbourne shops on Tuesday following a spate of anti-social behaviour at the newly developed space.

Local politicians Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Siobhán McCallin met representatives from Belfast City Council and Department for Communities.

In recent weeks there have been repeated incidents of vandalism and theft. Security gates have been forced open, bins set alight and goods stolen. A recent fire started in the area forced a family to evacuate their home.

The incidents come less than a month after a redevelopment of the area was completed, including work on Woodbourne Cottages and a new car-park.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Flynn said: "I want to thank the Department for Communities for visiting Woodbourne today to discuss potential solutions to tackle the ongoing anti-social behaviour in the area.

"The Department has confirmed it will request the replacement of the broken gates to deter people from vandalising the area.

"Woodbourne is a newly developed space and we cannot allow it to be destroyed. I will continue to work alongside all relevant agencies to ensure this area is kept safe for residents.”

Councillor McCallin added: "Just a few months ago at the opening of Woodbourne the site looked absolutely fantastic.

"Sadly, it has since been vandalised and left in a poor condition. This issue must be addressed urgently to ensure the area does not fall into disrepair.”