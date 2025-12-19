LENADOON Women's Group have thanked the local community for their contributions towards their annual Christmas toy appeal.

The appeal created a huge buzz in the local area with residents, schools, businesses, sporting and community organisations helping to raise awareness and contribute.

Greta Doherty of Lenadoon Women's Group said that the group had been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people, groups, schools and businesses.

"Despite increasing poverty levels, people still found it in their hearts to think of children and families who are struggling this Christmas," she said.

Lorna Lundy from the group added: "We can't thank people enough for their generosity and in particular Foodstock who had assisted almost 50 local children with bags of presents."

Whilst a full room of toys was distributed immediately, more donations continued to arrive as Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty visited the Women's Group to express his gratitude to them for making this Christmas so special for so many children and families.

He said that the appeal enabled parents to demonstrate to their children that Christmas isn't just about receiving gifts but also giving to those less fortunate in the community.

Lenadoon Women's Group would like to thank everyone who donated to the appeal but especially Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Sarsfield's GAC, St Paul's GAC, McCann's Fish and Chip Shop and customers, Lucu Balloons, Seosi Butler, Belfast Central Missions, Shearers Butchers, Gibsons Butchers, S.A.G Credit Union, Hannahstown Credit Union and Foodstock.