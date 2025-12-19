WORK has started on a new much-needed outdoor play area for pupils at Bunscoil Phobail Feirste on the Shaws Road.

After securing funding from the Department of Education, plans for a new outdoor playground area, incorporating a 3G pitch are underway with diggers on site. The work is scheduled to be completed by the mid-term break in February.

Principal Séamus Ó Tuama said it was "Christmas come early" for everyone at the school to see work started.

"This has been in the plans for many years and to finally get work started on the site we are over the moon," he said.

"With numbers increasing at the school, space is at a premium. We wanted to make use of the space we have by widening the play area. We will have better play facilities and the 3G pitch will allow us to have better sport offering at the school.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey joins Séamus to check on the progress

"It is a dream come true for us. It will give the children the facilities that they deserve. We have a really good sporting culture at the school and we have been punching above our weight for many years.

"It is Christmas come early for us. It has been a personal target for me since I came here ten years ago to improve our PE facilities.

"It is great for the staff too who are dedicated to physical education for our children at the school. The new area will only enhance their work."

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn MLA was in attendance to see the progress being made.

“I’m delighted to see that work has started on the improvements to the outdoor space at Bunscoil Phobal Feirste. The area is already looking fantastic and we can’t wait to see it completed," she said.

"We have been working closely with the school for some time to secure this much-needed investment. The outdoor space was not suitable for children to play but the new pitch and play area will provide a safe and valuable outdoor environment for pupils.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said it was great to see contractors on the ground "delivering these much-needed improvements".

"The difference this will make for the pupils of the school will be phenomenal," he added.

"The Department of Education officials really listened to the needs of the school and have designed an enhanced scheme to ensure Bunscoil Phobail Féirste has quality outdoor play space."