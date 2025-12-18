AROUND 180 families in West Belfast will have a better Christmas this year thanks to the annual Whiterock Children's Centre appeal.

The appeal has been supporting local families since 2010 and this year the generosity of people, organisations and businesses donating toys, vouchers and much more will help 180 families which is around 700 children and young people.

Centre director Deirdre Walsh praised the generosity of people this year.

"This is our biggest Christmas collection to date," she explained.

"We have had requests from all over Belfast. It is hard to meet the demand out there but a lot of people will have a better Christmas because of the generosity of others.

"Christmas can be a hard time for so many people. All we do is manage it but it is thanks to everyone who donated, including local businesses.

"The appeal is still open until Monday and we are still looking items for teenagers, particularly vouchers which are ideal for them."

The annual Whiterock Children's Centre Christmas appeal remains open until Monday. Items can be donated by calling into the centre. You can also support the appeal by donating here.