SINN Féin representatives in Belfast have met with Translink officials to discuss issues around school transport.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey along with West Belfast MLAs Aisling Reilly and Pat Sheehan and North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín attended the meeting.

Speaking later, Miss Reilly said: “Today’s meeting was a positive engagement around a range of issues relating to school transport.

“Last month, I wrote to Translink seeking a meeting after it was reported students from Coláiste Feirste were not allowed on a bus in Crumlin to bring them to school.

“Translink have apologised for the incident and are committed to ensuring that this type of incident does not continue to happen.

“They are also committed to providing better communications with drivers, pupils, Coláiste Feirste and parents going forward particularly on the current 106, 106a, 106b, 107 services from Crumlin to Belfast.

“We look forward to working with Translink to make sure that services are seamless, children are able to get to and from school and that there are no pupils left on the side of the road.”