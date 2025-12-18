HOMELESSNESS charity the Simon Community say they are committed to being 'good neighbours' ahead of their planned temporary relocation to the Glen Road.

Their current premises in the Malone Road area is to close for an estimated two years for repair work.

The service will offer temporary accommodation to 26 young people between the ages of 18-25 who need a safe and stable home to enter the next chapter of their lives. However, the planned move to the Glen Road sparked concern on social media with some residents citing concerns over addiction issues.

In a move to quell concerns Simon Community Chief Executive Jim Dennison told the Andersonstown News that the Malone Road service has run for over 20 years and "we have great relationships with our neighbours there".

"We have seen some of the comments online and we want to reassure our new neighbours that the young people living here will be supported to live safely and responsibly as part of the wider community, and that we do not allow alcohol or illegal drugs on the premises.

"The residence is a fully enclosed site with its own garden space, and we believe it will offer a calm, secure environment for the young people to work towards independence. Our team will also transfer to the Glen Road bringing their extensive experience and 24/7 care.

"Over the past several months Simon Community has been speaking with local schools and elected representatives while exploring the possibility of opening this service on Glen Road.

"We’re committed to being good neighbours and will be meeting with community members over the coming weeks. We welcome any questions or concerns, and we look forward to building positive relationships as part of the Glen Road community."

Mr Dennison added that there is homelessness crisis and Simon Community have supported people experiencing it for over 50 years, with a long-established presence in West Belfast.

"Every day we see the human cost of this crisis: right now 90,810 people are waiting for a safe, secure home and over 19,000 children are homeless. In the last week of November alone, we received 504 urgent requests for a safe place to stay, yet we had only 13 rooms available across Northern Ireland.

“Our young people are facing unaffordable housing and soaring private rental costs that leave them with very few options. If we do not proceed with this temporary move and refurbishment the 26 young people we currently support will simply have nowhere to go – and that doesn’t bear thinking about.”