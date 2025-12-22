IT has been quite the week at Celtic Football Club and if ever a measurement was used to gauge how reactionary and fickle football fans can be then just look at the reaction of Celtic supporters in the span of the past seven days.

From the depths of depression in Dundee, to the joys of celebration when James Forrest's record-breaking strike sealed all three points in what could prove to be a catalyst for Celtic's new manager, Wilfried Nancy.

For those of you who are still hiding from the embarrassing defeat which occurred at Hampden Park a mere seven days prior to his first victory, Celtic actually saw the week that followed become another in which history beckoned.

The first took place at Tannadice, a stadium soaked in folklore for the Hoops in recent years, when it comes to lifting the League Championship there. It was Nancy's side who had the fast start on Wednesday as Celtic looked to be in the groove when Daizen Maeda found the net with a terrific effort inside the opening quarter of an hour at Tannadice.

Celtic looked to have found a real rhythm under the Frenchman and if not for Johnny Kenny's abysmal finishing the first half could and should have seen all three points achieved at the break.

The second half Dundee United smelt blood after the Hoops defence looked shaky at the restart with Krisztián Keresztes and Zach Sapsford both managing to flip the script within three minutes of the hour mark and Celtic looked completely undone yet again.

The Parkhead side were limited in their output in forward areas with Japanese striker Shin Yamada getting two attempts which ultimately he flashed wide of the mark. Maeda's sitter which saw his free header thump the post saw Wilfried Nancy look on in despair as he knew the onslaught was coming from the media after the game.

Before the game on Wednesday there was the announcement that Peter Lawell would step down as Celtic's Chairman, much to the delight of many.

Of course, I condemn any physical attack that Lawell or his family have been subjected to, but as of yet, it has been seemingly more of the verbal abuse which the former Celtic chairman was referencing in his scathing statement on Wednesday.

The usual shouts for Nancy's head were very much a prominent factor on Wednesday evening and despite the rumour on Thursday that the Frenchman had been relieved of his duties, it did turn out to be just that – a rumour.

After the continuous fiasco which is Celtic Football Club in 2025, the club set a record which saw Wilfried Nancy lose his first four games as Celtic boss. The first in the history of the club.

James Forrest strikes for the 17th season in a row

Sunday would prove massively important as Celtic welcomed Aberdeen to Parkhead, but not only was the result in Glasgow going to be a potential season definer, but across in Edinburgh the league leaders would face-off against a momentum building Rangers who no doubt would be fancying their chances of a title race involvement with a win.

Hearts ran out 2-1 winners over the 'Gers and temporarily extended their lead at the top to nine points.

Over to you Celtic, was the battlecry and could they finally get that monkey off their back and add a victory for the first time in five games? Or would Nancy be given his marching orders by Sunday evening?

The Hoops once again got themselves off to a good start, but once again Johnny Kenny would be at the heart of the action where he missed another glorious chance to send the home side in front.

Wiflried Nancy's call for his players to "play for each other" rang true when Daizen Maeda's run into the box saw him lay off the pass to Nygren who dispatched and sent Celtic a goal up just before the half.

Maeda was on the scene once again when a poor pass out from the Dons' keeper saw him nick the ball before being dragged down by Dylan Lobbon on the stroke of half-time with the Japanese forward bearing down on goal. Aberdeen were reduced to ten men and Celtic really pumped up the pressure as they hoped to guarantee the victory in the second half.

The upright would be rattled four times in the second period, as Nancy looked on in disbelief at how his side only led by a single goal.

When Kenan Bilalovic equalised in the only Aberdeen attack of the half, Celtic fans were in complete shock as Kasper Schmeichel was once again beaten with ease.

Kieran Tierney proved to be the saviour on the day when he got on the end of Colby Donovan's cross on the 88th minute and the cry was no surrender – wait sorry, wrong team.

Moments later Celtic added a third, and did so in the most historic fashion as James Forrest made it 17 seasons-in-a-row for the club legend to have scored a goal in domestic action.

The whistle was blown and Celtic fans could enjoy their Christmas with hope restored that maybe, just maybe, the season can be saved as they clawed back the deficit to within six points of the Jambos.

Nancy praised his side's character after they managed to clinch the victory.

“Many teams could have been down regarding all the chances that we had, but we kept going wave after wave after wave, and I’m really proud of that.

“I’m happy for the players because they deserve it."

Focus will turn to a busy festive schedule for Celtic, with Livingston and Motherwell both up in back-to-back away games before a New Year clash with Rangers at Parkhead on January 3.