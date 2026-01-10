IN a weekend which saw temperatures drop and pitches freeze due to Mother Nature's wrath, not all was lost as many other fixtures took place in the NIFL.

Both Belfast Celtic and St James' Swifts had their derby fixture postponed much to the dismay of many, but both sides had their reserves in action in their respective divisions as the big one is placed on hold for now.

Junior Division One

WELLINGTON REC OLYMPIC 2

BERLIN SWIFTS 0

It was the home side who managed to take the lead after Josh McCaw found the net inside the opening ten minutes and this score remained at half-time despite both sides offering up some attacking threat, but McCaw's early goal would remain the only strike at the break.

The home side managed to double their lead after Oliver Miller scored on the 56th minute with a lovely effort to beat the Swifts shot-stopper. The Rec were able to hold strong for the remaining period of play despite a strong attacking threat from the away side but it would prove an important win for the home side.

Referee Mr Paul Lecky

Junior Division Two

DESERTMARTIN SWIFTS 7

RATHCOOLE RESERVES 0

Desertmartin were in seventh heaven on Saturday and despite the cold and wintry weather it was very much sunshine and roses for the home side as they continued to breeze past their Division Two opponents.

Despite the full-time score-line, the home side only led by a single goal after Joel Deans struck on the 34th minute. Rathcoole then were reduced by a man after Jonathon Hanlon was sent off in the moments after the opener when he was hit with a second booking and given his marching orders.

From then on the second half was an onslaught from the home side which saw the Martins score six more goals with Adam Scott kickstarting the half with a neat finish to double his side's lead.

Joel Deans got his second and his side's third before Reuben Bell scored to make it 4-0 just past the hour mark. Deans would get the match ball once more when he found the net with ten minutes from time before Peter Evans got in on the act with Deans rounding off the scoring in the final minute taking his tally to four on the day.

A great day at the office for the home side.

Referee Mr Paul Moore

Junior Division Three

WELLINGTON REC SWIFTS 2

BELFAST CELTIC RESERVES 2

The Glen Road side hoped to bounce back from a poor run of form as they took on Wellington Rec under the lights on Friday evening as Celtic looked to turn around their fortunes on the domestic front.

It was the home side however who took an early lead through a goal scored by Alastair Aiston on the fourth minute after he latched onto the breaking ball and slotted low and beyond the away shot-stopper.

Celtic hit back early getting the equaliser after David Hampton scored on the ten minutes after the opener to restore parity once more.

The away side began to grow into the game and just before half-time David Young scored putting Celtic in front at the break, much to the delight of the away side.

Their lead did not last too long as the home side found the equaliser early on in the second half when Swifts replied when Ryan Hill scored the equaliser just prior to the hour mark, levelling the sides once more.

Both sides huffed and puffed but could not prevail to find a winner on Friday night and the sides shared the spoils.

Referee Mr Brian Leitch

IFA Junior Cup - Round Four

CONNOR 4

ST JAMES' SWIFTS RESERVES 3

This fixture was played at a different venue after Swifts could not facilitate the game due to the conditions which saw the West Belfast pitch frozen and snowed under.

The new venue was switched thirty minutes up the road to Ballymena but the away side looked unfazed when they took a three goal advantage in fast and swashbuckling fashion.

Callum Muckian opened the scoring inside ten minutes as he managed to slot home a great effort for St James'. Sean Maguire then doubled the lead for the Swifts just moments later when he latched onto the loose ball and struck a great goal for his side to extend their lead and put a bit of daylight between the sides.

2-0 to the good at the break and it only got better when the game resumed after Conchur Adams struck a third goal for the Swifts as they looked unplayable at times.

Mark McKelvey got a goal back for Connor on the hour mark, but this was no mere consolation after a penalty converted by McKelvey for his and his side's second moments later had brought the side within one.

Steven Hill's equaliser seven minutes from time saw the Swifts' touchline in disbelief as they had thrown away a three goal lead in the space of 24 minutes of football.

The leveller was not the final moment of drama as McKelvey's late hat-trick goal proved to be the winner and the cherry on top of a great comeback.

The Swifts will be in disbelief at how they managed to throw away a three goal lead, but will need to regroup and focus on the next task at hand.

Junior Cup Results



Belfast United 3 Dergview Reserves 0

Newcastle 2 St Matthews 1

Groomsport 2 Ardmore 2 (Groomsport win 4-3 on Pens)

Kilrea United 2 Limavady United U21 0





Fixtures commencing Saturday 10th January 2026

Division Two

Donegal Celtic V Inspired Talents

Maiden City V Brantwood

Rathcoole V Cookstown Youth

McReynolds Cup

Group One

Heights V Belfast Celtic

Glebe Rangers V Wakehurst

Group Two

Magherafelt Sky Blues V Desertmartin

Tobermore United V Newbuildings United

Group Three

Draperstown Celtic V Chimney Corner

Newtowne V St James Swifts

Group Four

Killymoon Rangers V Ballymoney United