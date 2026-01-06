TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Fianna Fáil Senator who was a fierce advocate for both West Belfast and the peace process.

Mary White was also a trailblazing entrepreneur who founded the Lir Chocolates brand and throughout her life was an advocate for small business.

A frequent visitor to West Belfast, she led countless delegations to the area, building friendships and encouraging reciprocal visits to Dublin and the Irish Parliament.

With husband Pádraic, a former IDA CEO, she was a strong supporter of community organisations in Belfast and, until recent years when her health began to fail, was a guest of honour at the annual Aisling Awards.

Expressing condolences with the White family, Gerry Adams recalled that "Mary was among the first to welcome me into Leinster House" in 2011.

"Mary was a diligent political activist who had an abiding love of Ireland and a genuine concern for the people of the North," he said. "On one occasion she acted as an observer during a difficult period on the Garvaghy Road.

"Mary was a warm hearted, caring human being who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Pádraic and to their daughter Cliona, her sisters Ita, Olive, Grainne, and her brother Liam and the extended family circle."

"FORCE OF NATURE": Senator White (right) with former Sinn Féin MEP Bairbre de Brún at an event hosted by Gaeilge newspaper Lá in 2006

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the former Senator as "a force of nature".

"Mary had an infectious energy and a true commitment to public service," he said. "She had a can-do attitude and believed politics had to be about delivering for people."

Former Belfast Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer, who, as CEO of the West Belfast Partnership Board, worked closely with Mary White described the late Senator as "a formidable politician".

"She had boundless energy and ideas and she freely shared her advice, support and encouragement to the West Belfast community who were working for social and economic regeneration after the conflict," she said.

"She was always very encouraging to me and I thought of her as a mentor and friend. She had a great sense of humour and we laughed a lot together. She was a committed to a united Ireland and though a Fianna Fáil representative, she often supported myself and other Sinn Féin candidates during election campaigns."

Added Geraldine: "She was an amazing woman, who uplifted other women and she will be sorely missed."