Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced a new research project into Irish Medium vocational pathways.

“We must support Irish-Medium learners and the ambition to ensure equitable access to skills and vocational pathways," said Minister Archibald today.

“This research will contribute towards the vision of an inclusive skills ecosystem. It will help my department better understand the challenges facing Irish Medium learners in accessing the skills they need for good jobs.”

The Project Lead, Professor Noel Purdy OBE, Director of Research and Scholarship at Stranmillis University College described the project as "timely".

“I am delighted that this important project is now underway," he said. "I am confident that it will help build a clearer evidence base for supporting Irish-Medium learners in accessing vocational pathways.

“We look forward to engaging with key stakeholders across the sector and especially with young people themselves, whose voices will be central to shaping the study’s insights and recommendations.”

Gaelchúrsaí on the Falls Road, which provides practical courses through the medium of Irish designed to support career pathways, was recognised at the 2025 Aisling Awards with the 'Gradam na Gaeilge - Irish Language Award'.