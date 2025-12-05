ROSSA camogs have launched a commemorative book to honour the teams and volunteers who have brought success to the West Belfast club.

One of the key moments in Rossa's camogie history came when Jane Adams and Maorisa McGourty starred as Rossa became the first club in Belfast to win an All-Ireland camogie title in 2008.

Rossa announced their 40th anniversary commemorative book

Not only did they make history for Belfast, but Rossa became the first Ulster team to win the All-Ireland on November 16th, 2008.

And now O'Donnovan Rossa have published a book bringing together all the years of success, reliving the good times that Rossa's camogs have enjoyed this past 40-years.

"We are proud to announce the release of our 40th anniversary commemorative book, now available to members, supporters and the wider community. The book captures four decades of dedication, sporting excellence, community spirit and the remarkable people who have shaped the club since its formation in 1985."

The club put together the book which includes a great selection of photographs and some great tales courtesy of players, down through the past forty years.

"The book brings together an exceptional collection of photographs, player profiles, match highlights and personal stories that reflect the growth of the club. From historic championship wins to the tireless work of volunteers, the book offers an inspiring tribute to everyone who has contributed to the club's success," said the official statement.

Cathaoirleach, Margaret Flynn, added: "The book is a celebration of our identity, where we started, what we've accomplished and the bright future ahead. It honours past generations while inspiring the next. We are thrilled to share it with our community."

The book is now available for purchase through the club's social media channels and the clubhouse on designated collection dates, making it an ideal keepsake for players past and present, families and supporters. It is the perfect present for the Rossa families this Christmas.