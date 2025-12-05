LAST weekend saw some huge league action for some of Belfast's finest football clubs take place across the North in the first round of this year's McReynold's Cup competition.

All four groups saw battles take place as they kicked off the first round of group phase fixtures with Belfast Celtic and St James' Swifts involved last Saturday, whilst Donegal Celtic enjoyed a week's rest and will return to action next Saturday.

MCREYNOLDS CUP ROUND-UP

Group One



HEIGHTS 2

WAKEHURST 2

Wakehurst took the lead in this game after Darragh Fagan scored just seven minutes into the affair with this goal separating the teams until Ryan Campbell would find the equaliser for Heights just ten minutes before half-time.

Wakehurst found themselves in front again after Conor Doherty converted a penalty on the 41st minute giving them the edge heading into the break. The second half had only commenced when Heights were awarded a penalty moments after the restart which was duly converted by Ryan Campbell to seal the draw after both sides had chances but neither could convert to find the winner.

Referee: Mr Jamie Mairsl

BELFAST CELTIC 2

GLEBE RANGERS 5

Belfast Celtic have had a tough season this year and it got no easier when Harry Kirkpartick scored a hat-trick before the 50th minute to all but seal the points for the Lisburn side.

Jason Moorcroft scored either side of his striker's second and third strikes as Glebe led by four goals just before the hour mark at Glen Road Heights.

Celtic looked to have found their comeback trail when they netted two goals back to back when James Doyle cracked home two fantastic goals inside three minutes and with quarter of an hour still to play, hope was still briefly available for the Hoops.

Glebe Rangers would kill all hope when Darren Henderson scored just moments after followed by Celtic having two men sent off in the latter stages.

Referee Mr Michael Goodricke

GROUP Two

DESERTMARTIN 1

NEWBUILDINGS UNITED 2

Buildings went in front after Max McLaughlin scored on the 25th minute and shortly after they were two goals to the good after Kenzie Hall scored ten minutes before the whistle.

The Derry side were reduced to 10-men on the stroke of half-time when Josh Toland was brandished with a red card. With the man advantage the Martins pushed forward in the second half but did not get a goal until Eoghan Hawe scored on the 92nd minute, and it would be too little too late as Newbuildings registered their first win in the cup.

Referee: Mr Andrew Rea

Maiden City suffered a home defeat

MAIDEN CITY 2

TOBERMORE UNITED 5

The Derry natives hosted Tobermore on Saturday afternoon but it was the away side who would take the early initiative after Owen McKeown scored on the 34th minute of play.

Despite Ben Smith equalising for Maiden City just moments after the initial opener Tobermore netted another four goals, including a great hat-trick from Ryan McCreadie and Jordan Hassan on the 91st minute.

Time was almost up when Matthew Colhoun scored for City on the 93rd minute, but it was a mere consolation at this stage and Tobermore would clinch all three points in the group opener.

Referee: Mr Marty Woods

INSPIRED TALENTS 1

MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUES 2

Half-time saw both sides enter honours even after a grim first period but things changed on the 55th minute when Craig O’Kane scored for the Sky Blues who followed shortly by a second goal when Aaron McGlade found the net with just 13 minutes remaining of normal time.

Inspired got a goal back when Samailia Gambu scored on the 93rd minute, but it just softened the blow of a defeat to Magherafelt.

Referee: Mr Stephen Grant

GROUP Three

ST JAMES SWIFTS 4

DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC 1

Celtic took the led in this game when Tiernan Higgins scored an early goal on the 15th minute to put the home side on the back foot early on. It did not take the Belfast club long before they reacted when just seven minutes after the opener Ciaran Rooney smashed home a terrific effort to level proceedings.

Joshua Diver would turn the game on its head when he finished his chance just moments after the equaliser which saw the Swifts in front. Swifts increased their lead when John Savage scored moments after the restart and it was easy pickings from then on for the West Belfast club side.

Jude Winchester rounded off the scoring when he found the net in the final moment of normal time and got the Swifts off to a flyer.

Referee: Mr Ryan Evans

WELLINGTON REC 0

NEWTOWNE 0

The less said about this game the better, both teams had chances to score in this game but it was few and far between.

Newtowne looked to be the ones that would snatch all three points late on but it was not to be and defences would be on top and both teams earned a point in this opener.

Referee: Mr Stephen Logan

GROUP Four

BALLYMONEY UNITED 2

BRANTWOOD 3

An own goal conceded on the 49th minute saw the Brants take the lead after a goalless first half. Ballymoney hit back with goals scored by Curtis Hanson and Hugh Óg Boyle who thought his strike may have been the winner on the 85th minute.

The game was then in stoppage time when a frenzy of goals took place when a brace of goals scored by Jack Rainey in the last two minutes of the added time would give Brantwood the lead.

Referee Mr Jamie McElrath

COOKSTOWN YOUTH 3

KILLYMOON RANGERS 5

The away side took a two-goal lead with goals scored by Cameron McMullan and Jason Park inside the opening 20 minutes of the game.

Cookstown got a goal back when Patrick Kelly found the net on the 33rd minute to reduce the deficit before the half.

James Little and Steven Arrell scored two goals straight after the break and saw Rangers ahead by two goals. The home side got a goal back when Abel Ferreieia scored on the 57th minute but when Calen Robb scored for the Moon just ten minutes later it kept the advantage at three. Harry McKenzie on the 70th minute was the final netbuster of the afternoon as Killymoon sealed a convincing victory.

Referee: Mr Ciaran Cole