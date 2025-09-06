£200,000 funding boost to enhance Grosvenor Road as shopping destination

MAIN ROAD: The Grosvenor Road is an arterial route into West Belfast

FUNDING of £200,000 is aiming to enhance the Grosvenor Road in West Belfast as a local shopping destination and increase footfall in the area.

The Grosvenor Road Revitalisation Scheme by the Department for Communities is making £100,000 available for Business Improvement Grants and £100,000 for Environmental Improvement Grants. The scheme is for local businesses and community groups in the Grosvenor Road area.

The funding aims to lead to an enhanced local shopping destination and increased footfall in the area, before public realm works begin.

The Business Improvement Grant will provide funding for 100 per cent of costs for eligible items of expenditure. Grants from £500 to £5,000 are available to cover external and internal works, including equipment to support applicants to grow their business.

The Environmental Improvement Grant will provide funding up to £25,000 for community-based open spaces and external boundary improvements works.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black has been lobbying for the funding since the opening of Grand Central Station and says the local area and businesses have been effected through public realm works for the new flagship station.

INVESTMENT: Sinn Féin Cllr Tina Black

“I have met with both Department for Communities and Belfast City Council to push for this scheme for the Grosvenor road area and our local businesses and I am delighted that both agencies are supporting this well needed initiative," she said.

"The disruption of works around Grand Central Station has effected our local businesses and I am delighted that they are now able to avail of support of up to £5,000 through a simple application process.

"This is a real opportunity for small traders who are the backbone of local business to apply for support and for community partnerships to renew and regenerate community spaces.

"This scheme will contribute to the overall regeneration of the wider Grosvenor and Durham street areas as key arterial routes into West Belfast and historic connecting routes to the city core.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “This investment from the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council is the culmination of a series of lobbies by Councillor Tina Black to ensure the Grosvenor Road was recognised in the revitalisation scheme around the Grand Central station development and disruption.

"I look forward to highlighting this funding opportunity with local businesses and to see the impact it will have along the Grosvenor Road as a key route into West Belfast.”

Funding information sessions will be held in Grosvenor Road Community Centre on: