West Belfast family seeking answers after son lay unidentified in morgue for 13 months

ANSWERS: The body of James O’Neill (43), a father-of-two, was discovered in Phoenix Park Dublin in November 2023

A WEST Belfast family have lodged a complaint with the Garda Ombudsman over concerns over the investigation of their son's death.

The body of James O’Neill (43), a father-of-two, was discovered in Phoenix Park in Dublin in November 2023. However, it wasn't until 13 months later that James' body was identified and his family informed.

Further concerns about the robustness of the Garda investigation into his death have compounded the family's tragic loss.

Speaking for the first time about their loss, James' heartbroken parents Ann and Paul sat down with the Andersonstown News and began by painting a picture of their son.

"James was well-liked and had a good circle of friends," explained Paul.

"He was into the environment and founded his own bio-diesel company. He went on to do various jobs including an electrician, a catering supervisor at the Royal Victoria Hospital, a construction worker, shop assistant, postman, waiter and road maintenance worker.

"He loved the outdoors. He loved camping. He travelled the world – places like Norway, Sweden, Italy and USA. He even cycled across the Alps.

"He lived for long periods outdoors with nothing other than the basic rudiments including tent, bike, backpack and sleeping bag.

"He would often go on camping trips alone or with friends to various parts of Ireland. He loved hill-walking. A few years ago he walked Croagh Patrick in County Mayo barefoot as a pilgrimage.

"He was very independent. He would just head off on the next adventure or to the next job."

The Andersonstown man was last seen by his family on 15 October 2023.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin

On 17 November of that year Gardaí were called to Phoenix Park after a park ranger located the body of a deceased male in a wooded area between the Ordinance Survey and Furze Roads.

However, it wasn't until 13 months later on 13th December 2024 that the PSNI called to Ann and Paul's house to inform them that James was dead.

"I remember the police officer telling me his body was found on 17th November 2023. I was in shock, it was 13 months ago," recalled Paul.

"I asked could I see his body and we were told his body was so badly decomposed when it was found. It just didn’t seem right to us. How could our son have been lying in a morgue for 13 months without being identified?"

On 18th December 2024 the O'Neill family travelled to Cabra Garda Station with solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh to meet An Garda Síochana.

"The meeting was delayed because there were no free consultation rooms available. We ended up going up to Phoenix Park and met the park ranger who found James," continued Paul. "There seemed to be a bit of confusion as to the exact spot James was found. We also were told that a bike was found with him.

"We went back to the station and the meeting was conducted in a shared office. They had to find chairs for us to sit on.

"The Garda officer mentioned a number of times that he had a wedding to attend which gave the impression he was in a hurry. I asked a number of questions around why there was no publicity after James’ body was found.

"The room was also used to obtain DNA samples from Ann and James' brother Conor.

"There was no explanation explanation or apology for the undue delay in identifying James’ body."

A few weeks later, the family received a coroner's report with the Garda report included.

"We found out James’ backpack was found alongside his body. Inside was a CV with an address in Dublin on it.

"It doesn’t seem like he was searched initially when his body was found. An Garda Síochána said they had called to this address on numerous occasions and there was no one present at the address."

A post-mortem examination dated November 2023 reached no conclusion in relation to the cause of death. It was also revealed that nine separate ID documents and a newspaper dated October 27 2023 were found with James, which would indicate that James was alive on that date.

On December 20 last year the remains were formally identified as those of James O’Neill after DNA samples from mum Ann and brother Conor.

The family have been left questioning the delay in identifying James and additional concerns about the robustness of the Garda investigation.

"As a family, we have so many unanswered questions," added Paul. "Was it stupidity or negligence? Why would someone be treated like this?

"Our big fit, strong son was brought to us in a coffin which we couldn’t open. We were relieved because we had him home.

"You wake up in the middle of the night. It is bad enough your son is dead but the fact he lay in a morgue for 13 months and we were oblivious to it. Why did it take so long to identify him? Little or no effort was made to do that."

This week, solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh lodged an official complaint with Fiosrú (Garda Ombudsman) over what he describes as "clear failings" by An Garda Síochána.

"The two main issues for the family relate to the failure by An Garda Síochána to identify the body until 13 months after it was discovered and the lack of professionalism and courtesy shown to the O’Neill family by An Garda Síochána.

"The O’Neill family have yet to receive any form of apology or empathetic communication from An Garda Síochána for the undue stress and heartache that they have been caused.

"This lack of professionalism, sensitivity and compassion in relation to how the O’Neill family were received at Cabra station has further undermined their confidence in the Garda investigation.

"Their first impressions of An Garda Síochána were very poor. The family have questions about the robustness of the investigation. They have no confidence anymore in them.

"This week, on the family’s behalf, I lodged an official complaint to Fiosrú (Garda Ombudsman) over, in my view, clear failings by An Garda Síochána.

"The family are still engaging with the coroner over the cause of the death and an inquest will take place in the future."