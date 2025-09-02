'You're anti-Irish' – row erupts between Sinn Féin and DUP as Council commits £1.9 million for Irish language policy

A ROW erupted at Belfast City Council on Monday night after Sinn Féin accused the DUP of being "anti-Irish" over their opposition to a draft Irish language policy.

Councillors were discussing progress made on the draft policy which was submitted to the Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee last month when tempers flared.

The aim of this draft policy is to set out how Belfast City Council will promote Irish and use Irish across Council services. This includes interpreting and translation of key documents and publications, the council website, signage on facilities and within corporate identity, including the Council logo.

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting spoke to oppose the policy and called for it to be deferred.

"This draft Irish language policy is being pushed forward following a consultation that isn't worth the paper it is written on," she said. "We also don't know what this will cost the Belfast ratepayer. Belfast does not need this."

She called for the policy to be deferred until concrete details of consultation are known as well as costs.

Sinn Féin group leader Ciarán Beattie questioned why there is always pushback from the DUP when it comes to the Irish language.

"This is about promoting the language," he said.

Cllr Beattie said the DUP "do not like Irish" and suggested many people might deem their approach "racist".

He said the DUP's opposition to the use of Irish language had cost ratepayers "probably hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal fees".

In response the DUP's Dean McCullough said: "You are not anti-Irish if you don't want to wear a uniform because you don't identify with it."

"Are you saying we're racist?"

"You're anti-Irish," replied Cllr Beattie.

Cllr McCullough asked again: "Are you saying we're racist?"

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough

"You're anti-Irish," repeated the Sinn Féin man.

Intervening, Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: "We're not at a football match, boys."

SDLP Cllr Séamas de Faoite described the exchange as an "embarrassing bunfight".

"This is not a final decision on the policy. It is a positive step forward and includes more engagement moving forward," he stated.

"It is disrespectful to the Irish language community to see their language treated like this."

A vote on whether to defer the draft policy was shut down with 15 votes for and 40 against.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Beattie welcomed the development of Belfast City Council’s Irish language policy and the commitment of £1.9 million towards the implementation plan.

"I want to thank all the groups and residents who have contributed towards the consultation," he added. "With £1.9 million already invested to support the initial implementation, further investment will ensure the Irish language will continue to thrive in the city.

"This will support key developments in this policy over the coming months, in what will be an exciting time for the language in this city.

“Sinn Féin look forward to working with the Irish language community and others in the weeks and months ahead to finalise this game-changing policy.

“This will be transformative for Gaeilgeoirí across the city, and I look forward to its finalisation and rollout.”