DUP councillor's motion on safeguarding Belfast play parks designed 'to whip up tensions'

A DUP councillor was accused of whipping up tensions and putting targets on individuals backs after his motion on safeguarding play parks in Belfast was defeated at Belfast City Council.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough motion was deferred at last month's People and Communities Committee meeting.

However, on Monday during the council's monthly meeting he soon faced criticism from other councillors after mentioning the Home Office in relation to targeting "predators" in play parks.

"I brought forward this motion because parents across Belfast have told me that play parks meant for joy are becoming places of fear," he stated.

"My motion was straightforward – tackle indecent, threatening and predatory behaviour, stop adults loitering without a legitimate purpose, work with PSNI, Home Office and community organisations and carry out a consultation.

"Why did Sinn Féin dilute the policy in Committee? I will not accept the motion being watered down or indecent and predatory behaviour ignored."

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin questioned what the Home Office has to do with Belfast parks and asked whether the motion was targeted towards a particular group in society, describing it as dog-whistling politics.

He reminded Alderman McCullough that Council already has by-laws for parks. He said the motion has more to do with an election in 18 months rather than safeguarding children.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite described the motion as "utterly depressing".

"This is an attempt to push a divisive type of politics into the city that in my view puts people at risk and whips up fear and tension and creates an environment that we should not be standing for. That is what this motion intends to do."

He added that it "puts a target on certain people's backs".

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth raised the issue of self-styled vigilantes patrolling Belfast parks late at night in recent weeks and described them as "nothing more than racist scumbags".

Alliance Councillor Jenna Maghie said she uses play parks daily with her young children and urged councillors to be wary of the language they use in the chamber and to not inflame tensions further.

DUP councillor Jordan Doran said: "Other parties were right – we are attacking one group in society – predators." He added that other parties need to step away from their anti-DUP agenda.

Alderman McCullough stressed that nothing in his motion was racist.

"My motion was specifically aimed at predators," he added.

Addressing his raising of the Home Office, Alderman McCullough was met with gasps across the chamber when he said: "If someone seeking asylum hypothetically was to commit an offence in our parks, then of course we should engage with the Home Office."

He said he would seeking further advice and guidance regarding comments made by other councillors.

Following a vote, the motion was defeated, with 15 votes for and 40 votes against.