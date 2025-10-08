'Huge' Falls Road protest against Gaza genocide set to take place today

INVITE: Nuala Ní Scolláin from Mothers Against Genocide who is one of the organisers of the protest

A PROTEST is set to take place on Wednesday evening stretching the length of the Falls Road to mark the second anniversary of the genocide in Gaza.

Organised by Mothers Against Genocide the protest will take place along the Falls Road from Milltown Cemetery to the city centre.

Community organisations, political parties and individuals have already pledged their presence along the 5k route of the protest which begins at 5pm.

Speaking ahead of the protest Meabh Holland from Mothers Against Gencoide said: “This protest will be huge. Political and civil society are coming together across the board to commemorate the dead and fight for the living.

"We call on governments from Ireland north and south to do everything in their power to bring about sanctions on Israel. This genocide will not continue unchallenged. We want action”

Those interested in joining the action can contact Mothers Against Genocide

on social media or by emailing finance.magbelfast@gmail.com