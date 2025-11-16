ON a night of high emotion Ireland secured a World Cup play-off spot with a last minute 3-2 victory over Hungary.



With Hungary going into the game as favourites and with over 70,000 fans expecting to make it to the play-offs at least for next summer’s finals, it was the Irish who eventually turned the tables with two goals in the final stages of the game to send the Boys in Green into the qualifiers which will take place in March.

Troy Parrott celebrates his winning goal

Troy Parrott, who scored twice against Portugal in midweek, bagged a hat-trick and silenced the Hungarian support in the Puskás Aréna, who had arrived in anticipation of celebrating their country’s next stage on the road to their first World Cup In 40 years.

FT: 🇭🇺 2-3 🇮🇪

An emotional Troy Parrott reacts to securing a play-off place for Ireland in Budapest.



'This is why we love football because things like this can happen... I love where I'm from, my family are here, this means the world to me.'



📺 @rte2 @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/JnWcRdmt4b — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 16, 2025

With the other result in the group between Portugal and Armenia going against Hungary, the home crowd knew that if they held on for a draw they would make the play-offs for next summer’s tournament, but they didn’t take the Irish resolve into their plans, with manager Heimir Hallgrímsson playing three strikers up front in the closing stages in the shape of Parrott, Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny.

Inside the Puskas Arena the Irish fans are having the time of their lives. Best fans in the world, following a team who has just given them one of the greatest nights in Irish sport. Enjoy the celebrations lads! ☘️ #coybig pic.twitter.com/Ep5HTxIl0v — Éire Guide (@eireguide) November 16, 2025

In a box-to-box match Hungary took the lead in the fourth minute through Daniel Lukacs, before Parrott equalised from the penalty spot on the 15th minute after a foul on Chiedozie Ogbene. As half-time approached Barnabas Varga scored a wonder goal. But as much as they tried Hungary could not put Ireland away.

The Irish players and squad celebrate the winning goal

On the 80th minute Parrott squared the game with a neat chip over the keeper after a slick pass from Finn Azaz. With Ireland staring World Cup elimination in the face a last gasp ball into the box saw Liam Scales make a connection and Parrott slipped the ball under keeper Dibusz to silence the home support and send the Irish fans and players into raptures.

The draw for the play-offs takes place on Thursday which will see Ireland face a one-legged semi final in March with the winners fighting it out in a one-legged final just days later.