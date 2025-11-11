THE owner of a Glengormley nursery whose new premises were targeted by loyalists overnight says the attack has set his business plans back months.

And police have said they are treating the targeting of the nursery as a "sectarian hate crime".



The slogans KAT (Kill All Taigs), NMH (New Mossley Hoods) and QPT (Queens Park Tartan) were daubed on the outside of the building which is currently being renovated on Glebe Road West. Sectarian graffiti was also scrawled on the road outside.



Locals say that loyalists gathered in the area around 7.30pm on Monday night, intimidating local people and erecting flags. Videos of the incident were shared on social media.



Aaron Ferguson has owned the Petite Feet Day Nursery for 25 years. He's currently relocating the nursery to a nearby former Mace shop, which the children from the nursery will move into when it's completed. The nursery caters for families from both sides of the community.



“We have taken over this building to turn it into a state-of-the-art nursery,” Aaron said. “I was made aware of the incident last night. I initially thought it was just a couple of thugs and then I realised that it was a group on social media who had organised it.



“They spray-painted our building, put flags up over there and intimidated residents.”



Some locals have since taken down a loyalist flag on a lamp-post and erected a tricolour. Aaron says neither flag is welcome.

“We have many children from different backgrounds," he explained. "I actually grew up in the area and lived here since I was eight years old. This is the worst that I’ve seen it. I think we were an easy target because it's an empty building.



“We’re turning the building into something that will serve the community so I’m basically horrified by it. I’m a big ratepayer in the area and I don’t seem to be getting any support from anyone for what I pay the rates for.



“It’s £5,000 damage to the windows and doors and they were only put in a couple of months ago. It’s going to set us back and it’s made me apprehensive about other plans that I have and I’m just concerned that it doesn’t seem to be getting taken seriously.”



Directly across from the premises is a CCTV camera warning that "Images are being recorded for the purposes of crime prevention and public safety".



“All this stuff is being orchestrated and organised online," said Aaron. "There is a meeting point every night at eight o’clock. The CCTV footage exists but I’m not allowed to see it.

“The question I’m asking is what are we aiming for here? What good is this doing anybody? I’m 100 per cent sure I service parents from both areas that are referenced to in the graffiti, so I don’t understand what the outcome is meant to be, but it’s not right.”



In a statement police said: "The first report was received at around 9.20pm on Monday, 10th November of graffiti sprayed across the front of a building in the Glebe Road West area. There were also reports of a large group of males nearby wearing dark clothing, with their faces covered.

"Officers responding to the report also observed that the footpath and some properties in the vicinity had also been spray-painted. These incidents are being treated as sectarian hate crimes and anyone who was in the area on Monday night and saw anything suspicious, or who might have information which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on the 101 number, quoting reference 1652 of 10/11/25.

"Police are also keen to speak with anyone who might have CCTV, dashcam or other footage which could help with the ongoing enquiries."

Police added that patrols will be focused on the area over the coming evenings but and that officers are seeking "support from the community to ensure this situation doesn’t escalate further."