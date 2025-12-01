BUSINESSES across Belfast are celebrating after receiving GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann recognition awards, joining over 160 groups from throughout the island – the highest number yet!

More than 270 representatives from the business sector came together at the awards ceremony organised by Glór na nGael in Croke Park to celebrate businesses that put the Irish language at the heart of their work, and/or that provide a level of service through Irish to their customers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Daithí Ó Sé, guest of honour at the event, said that Irish is an added value for businesses.

“As I travel around the country I see GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann plaques displayed in businesses which indicates the importance the language has for them and for their businesses.”

GRADAIM Gnó na hÉireann is a recognition scheme that awards Bronze, Silver or Gold status to companies based on their achievements in one category, in two categories, or in all of the following categories: (1) Signage, (2) Branding and Marketing, and (3) Service in Irish. The plaque they receive will be on display as a clear indicator to customers of the level and type of service through Irish that they can expect.

According to the scheme manager, Frainc Mac Cionnaith, Enterprise and Business Development Manager with Glór na nGael, he was very pleased that more than 230 businesses were registered with GRADAIM this year.

“These businesses understand the central role our language plays in the culture and identity of the country. They understand that Irish provides a unique competitive advantage that attracts customers, and the number of businesses making use of that opportunity is constantly increasing.

“This approach is not only a celebration of our cultural heritage, it is also completely in line with good business practice.”

Two separate Fiontraí Óg – Young Entrepreneur awards are presented at the GRADAIM ceremony to young individuals/groups who show an entrepreneurial flair with Irish. This year the ‘Eco-Paws’ group, Danielle Ní Fhearraigh, Molly Nic Giolla Chomhaill, Fia Nic Giolla Chomhaill and Brianna Ní Fhearraigh from Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, Co. Donegal, won the award in the 12–18 category; and Aoife Nic Gabhann, who is putting Irish to the fore in McCague's Bar, An Bhothach, in Co. Monaghan, won the award in the 18–21 category.

Cillian Breatnach receiving Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann awards on behalf of Raidió Fáilte and An tÁisaonad, from Daithí Ó Sé and Lorcán Mac Gabhann

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the businesses and to the Fiontraithe Óga that received GRADAIM this year," said Mac Cionnaith.

“During the judging process in September, we saw the valuable work these companies are doing on behalf of the Irish language. I am very pleased that these efforts are being recognised at a national level. The number of businesses taking part this year is a source of pride and shows the high standard of service through Irish that is available, a standard that is going from strength to strength year on year.”

Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann was launched in 2021 and is run by Glór na nGael. It covers the entire island. Businesses can find full information about the scheme at www.glornangael.ie/gradaim.

Fourteen County Antrim businesses were honoured at Gradaim Gnó na hÉireann Awards: An Caifé Gaelach, Coiste Gaeloideachais Chromghlinne, An tÁisaonad, Anam -– Caifé na Carraige, Ballycastle Trad Trail – Turas Cheoil Traidisiúnta Baile an Chaistil, Bia Loch Lao, Cairde na Cille CIC, Farhad Ó Néill Sculpture, Gnó na nÓg, Meon Eile, Nós, Raidió Fáilte, Teach an Cheoil B&B, The Rose and Crown, Tí Mhadáin.