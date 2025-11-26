WEST Belfast Irish language theatre company Aisling Ghéar have received a major financial boost with €400,000 funding for their new theatre production which will tour the country next year.

The funding from the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealiáion in the South with additional support from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, will bring to fruition Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company’s innovative adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s celebrated and much-loved play, Pygmalion. Reimagined, the Irish language production will explore how accent and language shape identity and belonging and ask who can call themselves a native Irish speaker.

This all-island tour will visit Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast, including The Everyman, An Taibhdhearc and Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, with Gaeltacht dates in Gaoth Dobhair and Conamara, bringing high-quality Irish language theatre to audiences throughout the island.

Bríd Ó Gallchóir, director of Aisling Ghéar, said she is delighted with the funding and was looking forward to finalising the script in the coming months. She revealed that her husband Gearóid Ó Cairealláin was translating the original play by Shaw just prior to his death last December.

"It's absolutely fantastic news," said Bríd. "This was Gearóid's idea and he was working on the translation before he died – I still have his notes here. Whilst the original Pygmalion is about a Cockney girl being taught how to speak properly this is about the development of urban Irish. It's very funny and it's ambitious and myself and Nuala Ní Néill are now working on finishing the script.

"It's a huge boost for the theatre company and we're looking forward to touring the country with the play."

Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport said: “Comhghairdeas le hAisling Ghéar Theatre Company. This ambitious new project, a creative Irish language interpretation, signals real momentum for the language and for Irish language theatre. With plans for a 2026 tour across Ireland, it will engage new audiences. I welcome the support of the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and their collaboration with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.”

Maura McGrath, Chair of the Arts Council, said the reimagining of Shaw’s Pygmalion "will spark timely conversations about language, class and identity, while bringing ambitious Irish language theatre to audiences across urban and Gaeltacht venues".

Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “Taking George Bernard Shaw’s most famous and influential play as its starting point, this bold new retelling of Pygmalion brings his story to the present day, tapping into current conversations on the Irish language in contemporary Northern Ireland. This landmark award will enable Aisling Ghéar Theatre Company, based in Belfast, to connect with audiences across Ireland, with the support of our colleagues in An Chomhairle Ealaíon. Congratulations Aisling Ghéar.”