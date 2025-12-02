Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue addressed entrepreneurs from across West Belfast who came together for the monthly Small Business Roundtable in An Chultúrlann.

Mr Donoghue, who took up his post in January 2024, brings vast experience of job creation and foreign direct investment from his last post with the Industrial Development Board Ireland. Earlier this year, he held the first ever meeting of the Invest NI Board in West Belfast at the Belfast MET building on the Springfield Road.

The Invest NI chief spoke about his business journey and plans to partner local entrepreneurs while continuing to attract foreign direct investment.

Among those attending the business breakfast gathering were Aidan Flynn of Flynn and Co, videographer Lois O'Kane, Paul Cooper of Cooper's Pharmacy and life-coach Caoilfhionn Buckley. The event was chaired by Brendan Mulgrew of MW Advocate.

Membership of the West Belfast Small Business Roundtable network is free; for information, email Máirtín Ó Muilleoir at m.omuilleoir@belfastmedia.com.